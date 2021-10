HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re learning more about how Hartford Healthcare is moving its headquarters to downtown Hartford next year.

Our news partners at the Hartford Courant report the healthcare system is transforming the Pearl Street office tower. They say it’s part of a $14-million investment by Hartford Healthcare of the 18-story complex.

More than 200 employees have already been moved there and more than 300 will move by the end of the month.