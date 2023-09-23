A Hartford man is dead, and two others suffered injuries after a shooting on Friday night, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., Hartford police arrived at 34 Westland St. after a sensor system known as “ShotSpotter” alerted them to shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers witnessed three gunshot victims, one of whom was unresponsive in a vehicle. Police identified the unresponsive man as 47-year-old Denzel Bell. EMS transported Bell to the nearest hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Boisvert said two other victims, a woman in her forties and a man in his thirties, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartford Police said they believe the gunshot victims were not the intended targets in the shooting. Police said they believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle, but the incident remains under investigation.