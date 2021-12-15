USPS, mail carriers set retail ground shipping deadlines for the holiday season

(WTNH) — Today is the last day to ship those presents if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

USPS, FedEx, and the Postal Service all give today as their deadline for ground shipping.

When we say there are nine more shopping days until Christmas, that assumes you are going to a store and giving those gifts in person. But these days, a lot of people rely on some kind of delivery service.

At the post office, FedEx, and USPS all say today is the last day you can use the cheapest service, ground service, and still be sure that your package is going to arrive before Christmas. Same thing if you are online shopping. Whoever you order from probably uses UPS, FedEx, or the post office to send it to you.

If you want a cheap delivery charge, and you want to get your package before Christmas, you better order it today or take your chances.

“Our advice to our customers is to shop now and ship now. We will certainly get packages to deliver up until Christmas Eve, but you don’t want to take the chance that the gift that you want right be out of stock. So don’t wait and check off everything on your holiday list as soon as you can,” said Jim Mayor, UPS media relations director.

As for supply chains issues, the labor shortage, and trouble getting drivers to make those deliveries, UPS, at the least, says no problem.

All three carriers have other, more expensive services with later deadlines. Saturday is the deadline for the post office’s Priority Mail to get there by Christmas. FedEx and UPS both have three and two-day delivery services, and both of them also offer next-day delivery, as well.

But if it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight, be prepared to pay a lot more than if you ship today.