HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Holyoke Police Department was receiving multiple emergency phone calls about an active-shooter event at the Holyoke Mall, according to Hampden County DA Spokesperson James Leydon. The phone calls revealed that the shooting was at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon in the mall.

The Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and uniformed law enforcement officers entered the salon and encountered the suspect, who was identified as 23-year-old Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez of Springfield. Leydon says the suspect, who was in possession of a gun, was taken into custody without incident.

After the officers entered the salon, they discovered an injured man who died at the salon as a result of his injuries. It is believed that the man was attending to the suspect and his party when another person, who was known to the suspect, entered the salon. A confrontation then took place between the suspect and the individual and it escalated quickly into a shooting, leading the victim to be shot. The identity of the victim will be released once proper family notification is made.

Santana-Rodriguez was sent to the Holyoke Police Department and was charged with:

• Murder

• Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon

22News will be in Holyoke District Court where Santana-Rodriguez is set to be arraigned Monday morning.