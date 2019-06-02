Top Stories

Jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

(WTNH) - If you were hoping to win the Powerball jackpot -- better luck next time. 

Someone in North Carolina won the $344 million drawing on Saturday night.

The winner may choose between 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

The ticket holder has 180 days to claim the prize.

North Carolina does not allow winners to remain anonymous.

