Jury orders police officer in fatal shooting to pay $350K

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A civil jury has ordered a former Bridgeport, Connecticut police officer to pay $350,000 after finding he wrongfully shot and killed a man eight years ago who had dropped his weapon.

The federal jury found Friday that Christopher Borona violated the constitutional right to life of Bryan Stukes when he shot him in the back as he ran from Borona.

Borona previously was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing following an investigation by a state prosecutor. A federal lawsuit filed by Stukes’ mother claimed Borona used excessive force.

A city attorney says the officer had to make a split-second decision and called the verdict disappointing.