HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are looking at ways to increase mental health services for school students, and a recent report has illuminated where the help is needed most.

The legislative task force, led by the state Department of Health, began meeting late in 2021 to look at how and where the services should be offered.

In a report released last week, the group found that roughly two-thirds of 1,000 schools statewide lack on-site mental health centers.

The task force found Waterbury has the highest number of schools in need.

A number of proposals circulating in the legislature seek to address the problem including one in the Senate that would set aside $21.8 million for the Department of Public Health to expand the school-based health sites.

School-based health centers typically are run by outside organizations such as community health networks and provide services to children for free.