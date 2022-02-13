NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Big Game is the busiest day of the year for restaurants like Archie Moore’s in New Haven where they expect to serve 20-25,000 chicken wings at just this location.

The dining room at Archie Moore’s is set up for a takeout operation with all hands on deck.

The Big Game means big business for the bar and restaurant, especially when it comes to their chicken wings.

Ashlie Kelman, Archie Moore’s bar manager, described the night as “like our own Christmas.” Kelman explained that it’s a process that starts a week in advance taking pre-orders before the kitchen staff gets to work.

The cooks prepare the wings and are at the restaurant from about midnight to 6 a.m.

“We’re just a team, just pumping it out,” Kelman said.

Customers like Eddie Rodriguez were ready to dig in.

“It’s traditional you have wings, you always have wings on a Super Bowl Sunday,” Rodriguez said.

There’s just something about the Big Game and wings that go hand-in-hand.

“You’re not going to eat a burger while you watch football, you know at least you’ve got a wing in your hand, you can still yell at the TV and scream,” Kelman said.

While inflation may be playing a factor at other food spots, this game day, Archie Moore’s actually lowered their price for wings after raising it last year.