Today will feature a lot of clouds along with a passing rain or snow shower this morning, possibly even a sleet pellet. There could be a few slick spots especially in our northern counties. For Christmas Day, it will be a cloudy day but not a white Christmas. Milder with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The next threat of rain comes in on Wednesday into Wednesday night and again, it will be all rain as it’s just too mild to get any snow. Slowly drying out for the end of the week and turning colder as well.

TODAY: An early shower or snow shower, otherwise cloudy skies and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Lots of clouds but milder. High near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: A few early showers possible, otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Breezy and chilly. High in the low 40s.