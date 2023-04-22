MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded early Saturday morning to a massive fire at a Montville scrapyard.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Company a call came at 1:30 a.m. about a fire in a scrapyard at 33 Pequot Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found the scrapyard almost totally engulfed in flames. The fire department called in a total of 16 water tankers to fight the blaze.

Fire crews report that the debris in the scrapyard was so dense that mechanical claws were used to clear areas and gain access to the fire. The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were also on the scene evaluating the air quality. As of now no cause of the fire has been identified.

This is the second fire at the Pequot Road scrapyard in the last six months. The last fire occurred on November 16th and required the efforts of more than twenty fire departments from Connecticut and Rhode Island to fight the blaze. No cause was ever identified for the fire.

Fire crews estimate that it will take up to 12 hours to fully extinguish the fire. This story is still developing.