Majority of Connecticut’s Johnson & Johnson vaccines are set to expire in June

(WTNH) — 95% of Connecticut’s 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are set to expire up until June 24, 2021, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The state has not yet ordered new Johnson & Johnson vaccines since early April.

Connecticut officials are implementing a ‘first-in, first-out strategy’, filling vaccine order transfers through other state providers. This tactic is to minimize wastage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines set to expire.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that we are only using roughly 3,000 doses of J&J a week, so the majority of our doses will not be used before their current expiration date,” said Maura Fitzgerald, COVID communications officer for the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

According to the CT Department of Public Health, they have received federal communications about quarantining expiring doses, rather than throwing the vaccines away.

“We have advocated, and continue to advocate, that these doses be re-deployed elsewhere, either in the U.S. or abroad, where they could be put to use,” said Fitzgerald. “Many states however are in a similar situation, and there does not appear to be any domestic demand for these doses.”