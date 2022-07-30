A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after being struck by a car on Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield Police say.

Officers arrived to the scene after numerous 911 calls alerted police, and found the man unconscious in front of #318 Silas Deane Highway, just north of Nott Street. He was treated on scene and transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

A preliminary investigation by officers on scene concluded that the man was trying to cross the road when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was called and is investigating this accident. The department asks anyone with information on this accident to call Sgt. Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or email john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.