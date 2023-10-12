HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Thursday night in Hartford, according to police.

Police responded to Saint Francis Hospital after staff reported that a gunshot victim walked in for treatment.

Upon arrival, at the hospital police located the victim. The victim was identified as a man in his 30s.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet determined the location of the shooting.

The Hartford Major Police and Crime Scene Division is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-8477.