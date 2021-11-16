Manchester students raise money to deliver meals locally, overseas

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Younger kids partnered with older students at Cornerstone Christian School in Manchester on Tuesday to feed the hungry in Manchester and those over 1,500 miles away in Haiti.

Ten thousand meals are precisely measured down to rice, veggies, and protein.

“We look for two to three opportunities to get the kids involved in service opportunities. Sometimes they know they need globally but not locally and sometimes it’s just the opposite,” said Dawn Snellenberger, assistant Administrator at Cornerstore Christian School.

It’s all part of a partnership with the organization Feed the Need.

“They are the ones who provide all of the things that we need. We’ve been fundraising to help support the effort as a school,” said Snellenberger.

Students and families together raised over $70,000 over the past month. Over 150 students from all grades pre-k through 12 are participating.

Most meals will be shipped to Haiti where people are still recovering from devastating earthquakes. And 1,500 meals will go to local Manchester area food pantries.

Service activities like this were put on hold last year amid the pandemic. Students say giving back takes on new meaning after living through 20 plus months of COVID fears.

“Put that aside and just help people and be kind to people. We can look past this pandemic and find some positives,” said Sydnie Hoover, a high school senior.