Mayor Bronin promotes rental assistance to help residents with utility debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you have back rent or back electric utility debt, Monday may be the day to take care of it.

The United CT bus will be here on Monday, but just for that one day.

“We are so excited to be having the united CT bus come to our neighborhood,” said Luz Homles, chair of Upper Albany Revitalization Zone Organization.

$15,000 can go a long way when you’ve been struggling to keep up with rent and electric bills amid the pandemic.

UnitedCT, a federal assistance program, is taking extra steps on Nov. 1 to make sure Connecticut residents get caught up. The UnitedCT bus will be in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhoods to help people apply for up to $15,000 in the air.

The caveat is your income must be impacted by COVID-19 and you have to make less than 80% of the area median income.

For a household of four, that’s just over $75,000.

“This program is designed to keep families in their homes. It’s designed to keep kids with a roof over their heads. It’s also designed to help out those property owners and landlords that have been hurt by COVID,” said Mayor Bronin.

Mayor Bronin will encourage Hartford residents in need of emergency rental assistance to visit the UnitedCT bus and get the help that they need.

“We’ve been able to support and provide $127 million in rental assistance for folks and families across Connecticut, which is really exciting. 1120 of that is directed towards rental assistance and the other $17 million is towards electric utility assistance,” said Marina Marmolejo, program manager at UnitedCT. “We’re trying to make this program as low barrier as possible. If you have a phone, a computer, a neighbor has a phone you can borrow. You can apply.”

If you don’t have an appointment, walk-ins are welcomed. If you miss the opportunity on Monday, the bus will be back on Nov. 12 at South End Senior Wellness Center.

To schedule an appointment or find more information on required documents, visit signupgenius.com.

