Mustang confirmed positive for EEE had to be euthanized Friday

COLUMBIA, CT (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture announced that a second case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis was detected in a horse in Columbia on Friday.

Over the weekend, the 15-year-old Mustang was having difficulty breathing, acting distressed, and unable to stand in an open field. The attending veterinarian found that the horse was depressed with fever, needed assistance to stand and walk, and was walking in circles staggering aimlessly.

The horse had not been given any current vaccines for West Nile Virus, EEE, or rabies.

The Mustang had to be humanely euthanized.

Diagnostic samples collected at the CT Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory submitted to the CT Dept. of Agriculture confirmed positive for EEE.

Horse and domestic animal owners are reminded to review their pets’ vaccine records.