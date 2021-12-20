New COVID-19 testing options made available for CT residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — PCR and Caliva COVID testing sites are opening up at various locations, including the New Haven Green on Monday.

Starting today, there’s another way of getting tested for COVID-19. The nasal swab is no longer the only option as people can now do saliva testings.

Here are the locations for Saliva clinics:

Wren Labs- New Haven Green 250 Temple St Sunday, Monday, Wednesday fro 3-6 p.m.

Wren Labs- Long Wharf 60 Sargent Drive Sunday, Monday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m.-12:00 pm.m



Walk-ins are accepted for Saliva testing, but you can also schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, visit wrencovidtesting.com.

Here are the locations for PCR clinics

Cornel Scott 9 Walk In. For more information, call (203)-503-3000

9 Fair Haven Community Health Car e Walk in For more information, call (203)-777-7411

e Yale NH Hospital Appointment required To make an appointment, head to ynhhs.org.

Rite Aid Appointment required To make an appointment, head to riteaid.com.

CVS Appointment required To make an appointment, head to cvs.com.

Walgreens Appointment required. To make an appointment, head to walgreens.com. Rapid/PCR test available



Depending on the location, you will need to make an appointment beforehand.

More news is coming to CT as the state’s Department of Public Health says digital vaccine cards will be accessible to people across the state starting this week.

The new digital card is being described as a convenient option that travels well. That’s because you will be able to access it by simply using your phone.

Up until now, the only way to prove that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 is by shooting a paper card or proof of a negative COVID test. But that will no longer be the only option.

A QR code will be made for you to scan it with a camera on your phone, providing a digital card, which can be stored on your cell phone.

Governor Lamont says the digital card is not a mandate.

“I’m not requiring anything. I’m not mandating anything,” Governor Lamont said. “I’m giving stores and restaurants one more tool they need to make their employees and their customers feel safe.”