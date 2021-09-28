New Haven and Bridgeport ranked amongst the worst cities for people with disabilities

(WTNH)– New Haven and Bridgeport are ranked two of the worst cities for people with disabilities according to WalletHub.

With October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, WalletHub came out with a report, ranking cities in the U.S. from best to worst with people who have disabilities.

The average monthly Social Security disability benefit is only at $1,151.59, which to WalletHub, is barely enough to keep an individual out of poverty.

In order to rank the cities, WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities with 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness. The data ranges from wheelchair-accessible facilities per capita to the rate of workers with disabilities to the quality of the public hospital system.

The top five cities are Overland Park, KS, Scottsdale, AZ, St. Louis, MO, Minneapolis, MN, and Denver, CO. The bottom five cities are Tallahassee, FL, New Haven, CT, Bridgeport, CT, Providence, RI, and Gulfport, MS.

According to WalletHub, both New Haven and Bridgeport have the lowest employment rates for people who have disabilities. New Haven is ranked 56 for health care for people with disabilities while Bridgeport is ranked 91. For the quality of life for a person with disabilities, Bridgeport is ranked 131 and New Haven is at 121.

To view the full report, head to www.wallethub.com.