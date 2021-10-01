New Haven and CT Against Gun Violence advocate against gun violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mayor Elicker will announce a new partnership between New Haven and CT Against Gun Violence (CAGV) on Friday, Oct. 1.

CAGV was selected to guide the planning and implementation of New Haven’s newly created Office of Violence Prevention. A large part of this plan is to increase community engagement to shape the office.

The Office of Violence Prevention was approved as a part of the newly formed Department of Community Resilience last week by the New Haven Board of Alders. The office is funded by the American Rescue Plan and will work to help address the nationwide increase in gun violence.

According to FBI data reports, there has been a 30% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2020. CAGV’s long history of successfully advocating for stronger gun violence will help the city of New Haven

Community Services Administrator Dr. Mehul Dalal, Police Chief Renee Dominguez, CAGV Executive Director Jeremy Stein, Executive Director of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program Leonard Jahad, and advocate Marlene Pratt will be in attendance.