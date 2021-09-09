New Haven PD: Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck in motor vehicle crash on Columbus Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– Local New Haven man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to reports, police responded to a moto vehicle crash involving a 30-year-old man being hit on Columbus Ave, between Church Street south and Cedar Street.

Police found the man unresponsive on the street and transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, police learned that the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene. Police ask that any witnesses that haven’t spoken to police yet, should contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the latest