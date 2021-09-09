New Haven PD: Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck in motor vehicle crash on Columbus Ave

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– Local New Haven man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to reports, police responded to a moto vehicle crash involving a 30-year-old man being hit on Columbus Ave, between Church Street south and Cedar Street.

Police found the man unresponsive on the street and transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, police learned that the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene. Police ask that any witnesses that haven’t spoken to police yet, should contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the latest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven PD: Man killed in shooting on Newhall Street

News /

New Haven non-profit IRIS helps refugees build new lives in CT

News /

Waterbury regional food hub helps farmers, inner-city residents

News /

Number of COVID cases in Connecticut children reach about 25,000 during pandemic

News /

Four shootings in four days has New Haven city leaders, residents concerned

News /

Man arrested in connection to a domestic violence stabbing in East Haven that injured a woman, juvenile

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss