New Haven to host Columbus Day Parade and heritage event

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 12:49 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 07:47 PM EDT

(WTNH) - This Sunday the Elm City will be hosting the Columbus Day Parade. It will be the first time in 6 years.

The parade steps off from City Hall - 165 Church Street - at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 7, and makes its way along Chapel Street to St. Michael's Church on Wooster Square. Afterward, the public is invited to attend an Italian Festival to be held in Wooster Square Park.

"We rotate among 6 towns. This year we are in New Haven. We go to  Branford, North Haven, East Haven, Hamden and West Haven", Paul Criscuolo said.

"There's a rich history and having it on a rotational basis allows each town to celebrate and everyone come together", State Representative Al Paolillo added.

A parade rich in history.

 "Columbus is such a  symbol of immigrants who came all those years ago", said Congresswoman, Rosa DeLauro. 

Rich in culture.

"We do a lot of things that are Italian-American oriented."

And rich in commemoration.

"That's the strengths of this celebration. It's representative of all ethnic communities and immigrants from all over the world."

Over the years, the parade and festival has shifted their focus. A day strong in heritage roots, but inclusive for all.

"It's not just Italian-Americans, we're a city of immigrants, we're a nation of immigrants and we want to accept everyone."

The parade will be ending here in Wooster square on Sunday but the celebration continues because immediately following the parade there's going to a festival full of music, good food, dancing and activities for all ages.

