NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials are investigating a fire at a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning, according to the New London Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in around 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 283 Broad St. Officials say the store was open when the fire sparked but occupants were able to get out safely.

Crews from Waterford, Groton, the Sub Base and Poquonnock were called to assist with the fire, which was marked under control by 4 a.m.

Officials say there is extensive damage to the store as a result of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

