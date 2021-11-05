Newington community comes together in celebration of Diwali

NEWINGTON, (WTNH) — Lighting up the night sky is just one aspect of Diwali, a five days celebration in the Hindu Culture.

Just five days into the month of November, today actually marks the first day of the Hindu New Year.

“We are having food, exchanging gifts. We light our house. We have fireworks. It’s a social event,” said Rajeev Desai of Vallabhdham Temple.

An event like Diwali also includes dining on a variety of food.

And like many other cultures, thousands of years old, prayer is essential. Particularly during this pandemic.

“The one thing that I could rely on is faith during the pandemic. Hearing all the stories from my family back in India, it’s been hard not being there for them,” said Kajal Shah.

But thanks to modern technology, this day is being celebrated with loved ones around the world.

“I’m in American, but this is my religion, my culture,” said Sheel Vallam, a Newington high school senior. “Coming here to the temple reminds me of that and it means a lot to me personally because I can take my heritage with me anywhere I go.”

“In our culture, it’s a significant event because it really sorts of sets the stage with how the rest of the year goes,” said Vidhisha Thakkar, a high school senior in Newington.

As a part of Diwali, a food festival will be held at the Vallabhdham temple. At that time, 200 food items will be offered up to God.