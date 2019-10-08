News 8 Now – October 8th afternoon update

(WTNH) — News 8’s Sam Kantrow has today’s top stories and what to expect for your weather forecast.
- Plymouth Dog Attack victim in critical condition
- Sen. Blumenthal wants FDA to regulate CBD
- New Britain lifts EEE sports ban
- Racoon bites elderly woman in Hamden
Weather Forecast:
- As of 4 p.m.: Mid-60s, temperatures not expected to go up for the rest of the day due to cloud cover.
- Good amount of rain on the way Wednesday-Friday.
- Wind: Some parts of the state could see over 50 mph in the next couple days.