Norfolk officers arrest local Yonkers man of opioid trafficking

NORWALK, CONN. (WTNH)– Norwalk officers arrested a Yonkers, New York man for being involved in large fentanyl trafficking in the greater Norwalk area at 2:30 pm on Thursday, August 26.

After a long investigation, police found the suspect, Orlando Jimenez, with 4.4 pounds of pure fentanyl and large sums of money. The total street value in Jimenez’s possession was approximately $80,000. Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division had help from the New York and Connecticut Field Divisions of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Danbury Police Department Narcotics Unit.

Police say that fentanyl is a dangerous drug in all communities. Even if a small amount were to be inhaled or touched can be deadly. Anyone who comes in contact with this drug, including the first responders, can be at risk.

Jimenez is being charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He is being held on bond.