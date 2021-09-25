Norwalk PD: 59-year-old woman reported missing near Leonard Street

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk Police is looking for a local woman who was reported missing Saturday morning.

According to police, Luz Osorio left her home at Leonard Street at 10 a.m. and has been missing since. Osorio is 59-years-old and is in need of medication.

Police are not sure what she was wearing when she left her home.

Norwalk Police say, anyone that sees Osorio, call 911. If anyone has information that could help locate Osorio should contact 203-854-3113. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.norwalkpd.com.

