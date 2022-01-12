Norwich Board of Education in favor of school resource officers returning to middle schools

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Board of Education unanimously approved bringing back school resource officers (SROs) to the two middle schools.

One middle school is the Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School; the other Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School.

SROs at the middle schools were eliminated several years ago because of budget cuts.

The chairman of the Board of Education brought up this proposal, and it did receive support from other members of the board.

It follows incidents in Connecticut and across the country involving TikTok challenges and other incidents of violence at schools.

“The biggest thing is relationships,” Norwich Police Chief Robert McKinney said. “Too many of these kids are growing up now with no relationship with a police officer, don’t know how to interact with a police officer.”

“We just want to get try to get ahead of it,” Bob Aldi, the chairman of the Norwich Board of Education, said. “Be proactive, not reactive.”

News 8 spoke with a lieutenant at the Norwich Police Department who said he thinks this is a great idea. He said the goals of a school resource officer have always been to promote good programs, to really make connections with students, and focus on school safety. Any type of arrest would be a last resort.

