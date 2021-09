OLD SAYBROOK, Conn., (WTNH)– Police located the suspect who made a potentially threatening voice at Old Saybrooke High School early Friday morning.

Police say the suspect does not live in Old Saybrook and doesn’t have any connections to the town.

According to police, part of the voicemail says “you should look into it for your safety.”

Though police say there is no threat, the high school will be increasing police security during the morning.