National Veterans Small Business Week highlights veteran-owned businesses

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– This week is National Veterans Small Business Week. According to the small business administration, there are 1.7 million veteran-owned businesses across America. And at least 10,000 of them are right here in Connecticut.

Their tour of duty may be over, but veterans continue to have a major impact on our nation, particularly the economy.

Organizers say events are being held across the country, bring business opportunities in honor of National Veterans Small Business Week.

They say this is a chance to share information and resources available to veteran entrepreneurs.

“Wo do counseling, mentoring, and assistance any way we can,” said Frank Alvarado, Veterans SBA development officer.

“We do the boots-to-business program where we show where there are similarities between being a veteran and being an entrepreneur,” said Tanisha Baptiste, economic development specialist at SBA. “You have to have that focus, drive, that determination.”

And once those veteran-owned businesses are up and running, they help to pump some $1 trillion into the nation’s economy each year.