Conn. (WTNH) — The idea of birth control being sold over the counter just got an approval from the FDA, but not everyone agrees with this option.

Whether you’re for or against this idea, it may not be long before the public is able to walk right into a pharmacy, and purchase birth control pills over the counter.

When it comes to the idea of being able to purchase birth control pills without a prescription, America is behind. More than a hundred countries already provide their citizens with this access.

During Wednesday’s FDA (Food and Drug Administration) meeting, officials talked about how providing the pills without a prescription could prevent more than 37,000 unidentified pregnancies in one year.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, unintended pregnancies are a major public health. In fact, they account for at least 50% of U.S. pregnancies.

The pill under consideration is called “Opill.” It’s a progestin that’s considered by doctors to pose fewer risks than combination pills that rely on estrogen.

“It’s super exciting we got here. It is really historic,” said Kelly Blanchard, president of Ibis Reproductive Health.

“Oral contraception has been safely used by tens of millions of people for decades. And for this reason we know that it is a safe medication. Not only that. The alternative to contraception is pregnancy, and we know that pregnancy is medically challenging, said Amanda Jean Stevenson, professor of Sociology, at University of Colorado.

Meanwhile, the idea of an over the counter birth control pill is getting push-back.