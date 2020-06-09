Passengers sue Collings Foundation for deadly B-17 crash at Bradley Airport

This image taken from video provided by National Transportation Safety Board shows damage from a World War II-era B-17 bomber plane that crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Windsor Locks, Conn. The plane crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. (NTSB via AP)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Several passengers and estates of passengers who were inside the vintage B-17G aircraft that crashed at Bradley International Airport last year are now suing the aircraft’s owner, The Collings Foundation.

On Oct. 2, 2019, 10 passengers boarded the B-17G aircraft for ‘The Wings of Freedom Tour’. The lawsuit states five passengers died as a result of the crash; the other five passengers received permanent bodily and emotional injuries.

The 200+ page lawsuit claims the crash was a result of “negligence, recklessness, and callous indifference.”

The aircraft was a refurbished, vintage World War II bomber warplane. The lawsuit states that it was not used in warfare but was repurposed several times. The aircraft was certified under a Limited Category Special Airworthiness Certificate.

The lawsuit claims that the crew did not provide clear instructions to the passengers on how to properly fasten and unfasten the military-style seat-belts. The lawsuit lists several examples of the passengers struggling to adjust them correctly and the crew disregarding their concerns.

Soon after takeoff, the aircraft experienced a problem with the back engine. The lawsuit claims the crew did not inform the passengers of what was happening.

The aircraft ended up striking airport runway lights, crashing 500 feet before the runway and colliding with vehicles and a deicing fluid tank, which started a fire.

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, The Collings Foundation said Tuesday,

“In order to obtain technical experience and expertise, the National Transportation Safety Board made The Collings Foundation a party to the pending accident investigation. In that role, the Foundation is prohibited, both by the Certification of Party Representative and by federal regulations, from commenting on this matter and disseminating information that is the subject of this investigation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.

