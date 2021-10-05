Hamden High School increase police security after arresting a student who brought gun to school

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increased police presence at Hamden High School after a student was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school Tuesday.

At around 1 p.m., Hamden Police responded to Hamden High School to assist school administrators and the school’s resources officer with a weapon investigation. Hamden Public Schools Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler said in a letter to Hamden families that the high school administration received a tip that a student may have been in possession of a gun over the weekend.

Police said the 17-year-old student was brought to the principal’s office for precautionary measures and a stay in place order was given by school officials while police were investigating.

Goeler said the student was counseled by the school resource officer in the presence of the student’s family and mental health professionals. Police said the student became uncooperative at one point and officers on scene used de-escalation techniques to help diffuse the situation before the student ultimately complied and was taken into police custody.

A loaded .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the student’s backpack, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and breach of peace in the second degree.

The student was taken to Juvenile Detention in Bridgeport after the courts approved an order to detain the student. Detectives are assisting with the investigation regarding the seized firearm.

Hamden Public Schools Superintendent said in his letter to families, “The quick and decisive actions by Hamden Public School staff and Hamden Police ensured that the entire Hamden High School community was safe.”

Hamden Police will have an increased presence at the high school in the coming days and school officials will have a crisis team available for students and staff who have concerns related to this incident.

“During this difficult time, it is more important than ever to have conversations with your children about the dangers of gun violence and to encourage your children to continue to report unsafe and concerning behaviors to trusted adults,” Goeler wrote in the letter to families. “If you see something, say something.”

Hamden Police encourages anyone with information regarding weapons or student safety should come forward.