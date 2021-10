MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Manchester are looking for the driver of a stolen Lexus who initially took the SUV with a child inside.

The grey 2022 Lexus RX 350 with Connecticut license plate BD96999 was taken from the parking lot of 74 Main St. Monday afternoon, police said.

The suspect took the child out of the vehicle on Summit Street, police said, and the child is safe.

The vehicle was last seen on I-84 East in the area of East Hartford.

Anyone who sees the SUV is asked to call 911.