Police investigate attempted break-in at Quinnipiac student’s off-campus house

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are issuing another warning to Quinnipiac University students after a man attempted to break into a student’s off-campus house.

Police said an unknown male attempted to break into a female’s university-owned house near West Woods Road and Kimberly Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He was not able to enter the house and fled the scene before Hamden Police and Quinnipiac Public Safety officers arrived.

Officers searched the nearby area, but the suspect was not found. The student was not injured, according to university officials.

Police said the suspect was described as a tall male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities remind you to make sure your windows and doors are secured and keep exterior lights on at night when possible.

Public safety officers will increase their presence in the area of Kimberly Avenue and West Woods Road.

News 8 asked Hamden Police if this attempted break-in connected to the previous break-ins in the area, but they said they would not be releasing additional information this time.