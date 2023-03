NEW YORK, NY. (WTNH) — Do you have what it takes to join this crew?

The Radio City Rockettes are looking for some new talent. They are hosting open call auditions for their 2023 Christmas Spectacular.

Participants will be considered for a spot in the dance line or in the Rockette’s training program.

Last year, more than 700 dancers, from 15 countries, tried out for the show.

Auditions for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular will begin on April 20th.