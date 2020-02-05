Residents concerned after hypodermic needles wash up on Wethersfield Cove shore

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some residents walking their dogs along Wethersfield Cove are getting a scenic view of sand, seagulls, and hypodermic needles.

At least 12 washed up on the shore, and now locals are telling News 8 that they’re worried their children or pets could get stuck.

One man said he picked up 12 while walking his dog.

Needle found along the shore at Wethersfield Cove

“It’s shocking,” the man, who wished to remain unnamed, said. “I live right around the corner, so I walk down here almost every day.”

A nurse said they are insulin needles that could for intravenous drug use, and police are unsure how they’re getting there.

A professional has removed the needles News 8 saw on the beach Tuesday evening. Police advise the public not to touch the needles or go near them.

