NEW YORK, NY. (WTNH) — With Spring around the corner, it’s almost time to put away the ice skates and bring out the roller skates.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace is returning to the Rockefeller Center.

While it’s not open yet, you can still buy tickets right now. And, if you have your own roller skates, tickets will be $22 for adults, and $15 for kids.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will officially open on April 14th, and will run until October.