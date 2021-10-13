Man dies after head-on crash on Route 12 in Gales Ferry

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead following a two-car crash on Route 12 in Gales Ferry early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, one vehicle was located in the southbound travel lane shoulder facing north, and the second vehicle was located off the road and shoulder of the northbound travel lane, facing west.

American Ambulance transported both drivers to BackusHospital to treat their injuries.

Adam Nouwen, 39, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The other driver, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Police said the 22-year-old was traveling southbound on Route 12 and crossed over the center line into the northbound travel lane, striking Nouwen head-on.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Ledyard Police Department and speak with Investigator Pudvah #721.