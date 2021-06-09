‘Save a Suit’ program helps veterans build their professional wardrobe

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — As veterans wrap-up their tour of duty some need the proper clothing to settle back into society. There’s a program that’s been around now for more than ten years– designed to give vets a competitive edge.

No camouflage here–items by designers ranging from Joseph A. Bank to Tommy Hilfiger are all the rage this season.

Johnson Brunetti Wealth Management company is behind todays donation. The purpose is to give veterans a fighting chance on a different battle field.

“When they want to go on job interviews, a lot of these people don’t have a ton of money… they don’t have the ability to go out there and buy three of four nice suits,” said Joel Johnson, CEO of Johnson Burnetti.

That’s why Johnson Burnetti employees and clients donated more than 300 suits, shirts and ties.

The “Save A Suit” program is now in its 12th year.

“They get a whole outfit…. so they are ready to go to their job interviews,” said Alex Carrera, Executive Director of the Save A Suit program.

All the items are free of charge and appear to satisfy a sense of obligation.

“There’s a lot of military history in my family, so I am just excited. But regardless of that, our veterans have made a huge sacrifice and we become more and more aware of some of the challenges they face,” said Johnson.

It’s easy for veterans to get their hands on these suits. Just log on to their website and fill out a request form. Your items will be shipped to you within two weeks.