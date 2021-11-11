Senator Blumenthal set to speak on bipartisan legislation to help veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will host an event in New Haven on Thursday honoring National Veterans Day.

Senator Blumenthal will talk about his support for the “Cost of War Act” legislation that is designed to help those suffering from the effects of war at New Haven City Hall at 11 a.m.

The bipartisan legislation would guarantee health benefits to those suffering from service-related toxic exposure to poison and chemicals like nerve gas radiation exposure, and burn pits.

The “Cost of War Act” is an acronym for comprehensive and over-support for troops. All veterans who were at risk of toxic exposure, including 3.5 million Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, would be able to obtain immediate and lifelong access to health care from VA.

The legislation will help Agent Orange veterans suffering from hypertension, and support numerous veterans groups including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wounded Warrior Project, and Disabled American Veterans.

Senator Blumenthal will speak at the Vietnam Memorial Monument at 1 p.m. and the Middletown State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.