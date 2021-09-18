SEYMOUR PD: Driver trapped upside down in motor vehicle accident near ROUTE 8, Exit 22 southbound

SEYMOUR, Conn., (WTNH)– A driver was trapped upside down in a vehicle after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in Seymour near Route 8 southbound exit 22 on Saturday afternoon.

Seymour police arrived at Route 8 and North Main Street and found one vehicle off the road on its roof with the driver still in the vehicle.

Fire units came to the scene and stabilized the car to extract the driver from the vehicle. Both front doors had to be removed to get to the victim.

The driver was freed and was given to Seymour EMS to treat possible injuries.

No further information has been given yet. Stay updated at WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more information.