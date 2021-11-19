‘She loves me’: Woman adopts young granddaughter on Connecticut Adoption Day

(WTNH) — It’s Connecticut Adoption Day and the state is celebrating by letting the public see the adoption hearings that are usually kept private. Every one of their stories is heartwarming, but one, in particular, starts with an awful lot of heartbreak.

Corrinna Martin has already been looking after her granddaughter Alivia for the past four years.

“And she loves me,” said seven-year-old Alivia Martin. “She loves me wherever I go, whenever I go.”

But today their relationship became official.

“It’s really just starting the beginning of a beautiful chapter for Alivia and I,” said Corrinna Martin.

Corrinna’s story has had some very dark chapters.

In 2013, Corrinna’s daughter Alyssiah was a student at Eastern Connecticut State University. She disappeared, and then her dismembered body was found in Trumbull. She had just broken up with her boyfriend Jermain Richards. It took three trials, but he was finally convicted of her murder.

Just before the third trial, another of Corrinna’s daughters, ‘Nequea was also murdered by her boyfriend, Anthony Rutherford. Rutherford also killed Nequea’s 9-year-old daughter.

‘Nequea’s other daughter, Alivia, survived.

“We’ve talked about how I’m not replacing my daughter, ‘Nequea. But I’m actually just continuing on in her legacy to raise her as a parent,” said Corrinna.

Today, Corrinna officially adopts Alivia on Connection Adoption Day. It’s a celebration of creating new families, or reuniting ones forced apart for various reasons.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been able to reunify 900 families,” said Vanessa Dorante, commissioner of the Department of Children and Families. “And this year, at the end of the year, we’ll have completed 400 adoptions.”

Adoption hearings are done virtually these days. Alivia in a soft voice told the judge why her grandmother should adopt her.

“She’s the smartest and the kindest. And the woman I know could be the right for me is her,” Alivia said.

Without a dry eye in the house, the judge made it official. In all, there were about 52 adoptions in Connecticut.

If you want to learn more about the adoption process, head to portal.ct.gov.