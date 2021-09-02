Southington police charges man with first-degree sexual assault

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Southington police charged a local man with sexual assault after a victim was left with several injuries on Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a report Wednesday morning that a woman was being physically and sexually assaulted by 36-year-old Jonathan Vose. A witness reported that around 7:30 a.m. the female victim ran up to him asking for help, saying that she was assaulted. The victim was transported to receive medical treatment.

After investigating, police charged Vose with six charges, including first-degree sexual assault with a firearm, strangulation, and first-degree kidnapping.

Vose’s bond is set at $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 2.