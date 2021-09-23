Southington woman accused of assaulting Navy sailor to make court appearance

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Southington woman who is being accused of assaulting a Navy sailor in a Berlin pizza shop is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Lori Desjardins, 45, turned herself in at the police station on Sept. 16.

A video went viral of the woman allegedly assaulting and questioning the fatigues the sailor was wearing.

According to police, Desjardins was served with an active arrest warrant. The charges against her include three-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Desjardins was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Superior Court in New Britain on Sept. 23.