Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.

The cancellations stretched to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. If you are supposed to take a Southwest flight Monday, check your flight status on its website here.

According to Flightaware, the carrier has canceled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 271 flights across the country.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges” that saw over 1,000 canceled flights on Sunday alone.

Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale, and the FAA said there have been no major air traffic control issues since Friday.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.