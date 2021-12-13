Stamford-based Americares sends relief support to states affected by tornadoes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford-based Americares is deploying an emergency response team and relief supplies to assist communities affected by the series of tornadoes that ran through the middle of the country this weekend.

Dozens of people have died and more are missing or injured throughout five states. More than 30 tornadoes left ruins across six states Friday night into Saturday morning.

“Hundred of people have lost homes or loved ones only weeks before the holidays. It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Kate Dischino, Americares vice president of emergency programs. “We have an emergency response team on the way to Kentucky and are preparing to deliver medicine and relief supplies. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this devastating disaster and we stand ready to help.”

As first responders continue to search for survivors, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the storm as one of the worst disasters the state has seen.

Officials initially said only out of 110 workers at Mayfield Consumer Products had been rescued.

Americares has contacted over 100 health facilities in Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee to provide relief to communities, especially low-income, uninsured, and underinsured families.

The Red Cross in Connecticut told WTNH they will also “provide support as needed.”

To make a donation, head to americares.org/usdisasterfund.