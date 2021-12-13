Stamford-based Americares sends relief support to states affected by tornadoes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AmeriCares_107263

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford-based Americares is deploying an emergency response team and relief supplies to assist communities affected by the series of tornadoes that ran through the middle of the country this weekend.

Dozens of people have died and more are missing or injured throughout five states. More than 30 tornadoes left ruins across six states Friday night into Saturday morning.

“Hundred of people have lost homes or loved ones only weeks before the holidays. It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Kate Dischino, Americares vice president of emergency programs. “We have an emergency response team on the way to Kentucky and are preparing to deliver medicine and relief supplies. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this devastating disaster and we stand ready to help.”

As first responders continue to search for survivors, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the storm as one of the worst disasters the state has seen.

Officials initially said only out of 110 workers at Mayfield Consumer Products had been rescued.

Americares has contacted over 100 health facilities in Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee to provide relief to communities, especially low-income, uninsured, and underinsured families.

The Red Cross in Connecticut told WTNH they will also “provide support as needed.”

To make a donation, head to americares.org/usdisasterfund.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Students return to Hamden High following community protests against violence in the district

News /

Hamden community marches against violence after security concerns in the district

News /

Waterbury PD: 14-year-old crashes car into building on Baldwin Street; residents displaced

News /

WPLR's Chaz and AJ, McDermott Chevrolet, Lexus of New Haven raise over $150K at toy drive

News /

Crash involving pedestrians shuts down part of Bank Street in Seymour

News /

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss