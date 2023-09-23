STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) – A Mossup woman was rushed to a Rhode Island hospital via LifeStar helicopter after she was ejected from her SUV during a crash in Sterling on Friday night.



A 52-year-old woman was driving on the 800 block of Plainfield Pike when state police said she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a rock wall just before 8 p.m.



Police said that after she was ejected from the vehicle, the SUV overturned multiple times before landing on its side and coming to a complete stop in the front yard of a house.



State police rushed the woman to Providence Hospital via LifeStar helicopter, where her injuries are unknown at this time.