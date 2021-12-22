State Rep. Treneé McGee sworn in after special election win

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s newest representative was sworn in at the Capitol Wednesday.

Treneé McGee (D) was sworn in by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. She will represent the 116th assembly district.

RELATED: State Rep.-elect McGee prepared to earn trust of constituents back after special election

“I am humbled and proud to serve residents of the 116th House District and to immediately start working on their behalf in Hartford,” said McGee. “I also look forward to working with the West Haven delegation to make progress not only for our city each day but for Connecticut, as well.”

Today I had the pleasure of swearing-in Trenee McGee. Congratulations on being elected as Representative in the 116th assembly district! pic.twitter.com/ykqMmGftX8 — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) December 22, 2021

McGee currently serves on the West Haven City Council and is a motivational speaker.

McGee, 27, won a three-way special election for her seat earlier this month.

She is replacing former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, who was arrested in October, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the City of West Haven. He has since resigned from his position in City Hall and the State House.