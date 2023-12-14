WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police said they have charged a suspect in connection to a shooting in the food court area of Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnola is expected to hold a news conference Thursday at 10:45 a.m. to provide information about the recent arrest.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Dec. 8 around 5:15 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Chief Spagnola said an isolated altercation inside the mall led to the shooting and that there was no threat or danger to the public.

