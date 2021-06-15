The Big E Fair opening this fall at full capacity

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The officials at Eastern States Exposition announced The Big E Fair will take place this year.

ESE President Gene Cassidy and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt held a news conference Tuesday morning from the historic Coliseum announcing The Big E Fair will be held September 17 through October 3 at full capacity. The Big E Fair will continue COVID-19 regulations required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield.

Cassidy said, “It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program. Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”

Mayor Reichelt said, “The Big E is a West Springfield institution and we welcome all of New England to our Town in September. We have appreciated ESE’s transparency and communication through this process as well as their assistance in providing a location for the West of the River Regional Vaccine Center. Personally I can’t wait to get back to The Big E!”

Cassidy added, “Our thanks go out to Mass. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Mayor Reichelt and a special thank you to West Springfield’s Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway, who has been working closely with us as we all navigated the many phases of the Massachusetts re-opening process.”

A new Ferris wheel that has taken five years to build is being rolled out for the opening of The Big E Fair. It was completed during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and is more than 150′ tall with climate controlled gondolas that seat up to six people. It will be located in front of the Better Living Center.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall Tour” is coming to The Big E Arena on Friday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Brad Paisley will perform in concert on September 24 and will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time he played at The Big E.

The Big E’s BIG Summer

Drive-In Movies & Concerts

Watch new releases, Disney classics and some old favorite movies, plus top-name, live streamed concerts, on two screens in the Exposition’s Gate 9 parking area. Visit www.wsdrivein.com.

The Big E Bakery

Big E Cream Puffs and Eclairs are sold Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the New England Center. Drive up to the bakery window to order singles , 3-packs, and 6-packs for a special occasion, surprise dessert or a tasty treat anytime.

The Sam Adams Beer Garden

A popular favorite at The Big E, The Sam Adams Beer Garden is open for outdoor dining this summer. Relax and enjoy your favorite Sam Adams brews paired with a menu of appetizers, burgers, pizzas, salads and more. Opening day is Thursday, June 17 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Dinner & A Movie – Combine an evening under the stars dining alfresco at either Storrowton Tavern or The Sam Adams Beer Garden, then be whisked away on a special transport to the West Springfield Drive-in for a double feature.

Storrowton Tavern

In the mood for seafood, great cocktails and wine and New England specialties? Stop by Storrowton Tavern for indoor and outdoor dining. For info and full menus, visit www.storrowton.com

Storrowton Village Museum

Storrowton welcomes the season with a new Summer Solstice Celebration, Saturday, June 19 from 10am to 4 pm, and is open this summer for historic house and garden tours and STEAM tours. The Gift Shop is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm and during tours, workshops and all public offerings. Visit www.storrowtonvillage.com

Shop Online at the virtual Farmers Market

Visit the virtual Farmers Market where you’ll find unique wine supplies and accessories, entertaining necessities and more. Shop today at https://farmersmarket.thebige.com/p/farmers-market.

The West of the River Vaccine Collaborative at the Eastern States Exposition will be closing on June 17.

Chief of Operations, Carly Camossi, said the site’s last appointment will be at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The vaccine site is located at 1761 Memorial Drive in West Springfield. The site serves several communities including West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland.